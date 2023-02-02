Listen to this article

With more than 82,000 units moved last year, the BMW X5 was the brand’s best-selling nameplate in the United States in 2022. The competition in the luxury SUV segment isn’t sleeping, however, and just recently, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the refreshed GLE range. BMW won’t wait too long until it reveals the facelifted X5 and a new report indicates the debut is scheduled for next Tuesday, February 7.

The information comes from our colleagues at BMW Blog. In a recent article detailing the facelifted Mercedes GLE, editor Nico DeMattia says the X5 LCI is going to be unveiled five days from now. We don’t know the exact hour when the debut will begin but we will surely be among the first in the world to report on the facelifted X5 so stay tuned.

Gallery: BMW X5 Hybrid Spy Shots

14 Photos

We know, however, the refresh of Bavaria’s luxury SUV won’t bring huge visual revisions. At the front, we expect to see revised headlights and a radiator grille. At the back, the taillights are possibly getting new internal graphics, as well as some other small tweaks to the rear fascia design.

There will be more significant improvements inside the cabin, though. The refreshed X5 is surely going to receive BMW’s iDrive 8 tech with a dual-screen layout for the dashboard. New trim and upholstery options are also likely, though nothing has been confirmed so far. Just recently, BMW introduced the new iDrive 9, but it is not going to be available in the X5 probably until the next-generation model arrives.

There will be changes under the hood, too. Word on the street is the automaker wants to replace the X5 xDrive45e with a more powerful plug-in hybrid. This new PHEV will pair BMW’s turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine with an electric motor for a peak output of 389 horsepower (290 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque.