This might come as a bit of a shock, but the Taycan's design dates to 2015 when Porsche previewed what was to become its first electric car with the Mission E. Four years later, the subsequent production version debuted at the same Frankfurt Motor Show as the concept from which it largely inherited the sleek styling. Fast forward to February 2023, a cleverly disguised prototype of the facelifted version has been spotted cold-weather testing.

With good reason, you might be tempted to say nothing has changed. However, a closer look at the front bumper shows a body-colored disguise to conceal the air intakes positioned under the headlights on the current Taycan. That black tape hides potential changes to the bumper that could extend to the center. Although the headlights look virtually identical, that could change for the production-ready model since Porsche might be currently testing an early version.

Moving at the back, the prominent "Porsche" and "Taycan" badges appear to be missing. It's hard to tell whether the taillights have been updated but a typical mid-cycle update brings changes in that area. The rear bumper looks unchanged, at least for the time being as future prototypes could get a different look.

The peeps from Zuffenhausen didn't bother to hide the dashboard. Given the exposed cabin and minor exterior tweaks, we're tempted to believe the prototype was used to test changes to the powertrain. Speaking of which, the facelifted Taycan could usher in a high-performance version, believed to hit the 1,000-horsepower mark from three electric motors. However, nothing is official at this point. An aggressive-looking prototype was spotted last month rocking a TDI badge. Obviously, it was put there just for kicks.

Porsche has already built more than 100,000 Taycans if we take into consideration the Cross and Sport Turismo wagons. With 34,801 cars delivered in 2022, it managed to outsell the Panamera, albeit only by 659 units. The German luxury brand said at the beginning of the year that deliveries were hampered by supply chain bottlenecks, causing a decline in sales of 16 percent compared to 2021.

Look for the facelifted Taycan to be unveiled in the coming months and go on sale in the United States for the 2024 model year.