Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

Just recently, patent images of what seemed to be the new Toyota Tacoma leaked in Brazil. The pictures weren’t detailed enough, though the folks over at Kolesa.ru created this rendering based on the patents to preview the new truck.

Plain black-and-white sketches previewed the V12 replacement of the Lamborghini Aventador and just like with the Tacoma, this rendering turns the leaked patent images into a virtual car. The actual supercar will finally debut in March this year.

Mercedes-Benz is betting big on electrification. Starting next year, the company will have a new architecture for electric vehicles, which will also underpin the EQA. The small sedan will be the zero-emissions alternative to the CLA, featuring a new generation of batteries and electric motors.

A brand new generation Santa Fe is currently under development and from the first spy photos, we know it will have a radically different design. This rendering previews the boxy-looking family SUV, which will share its underpinnings with the Kia Sorento.