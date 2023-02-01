Listen to this article

Racing games give players new perspectives not always available to drivers in the real world. The third-person view behind a car is a genre staple, giving racers a broader view of the track and their competitors. A new video recreates this perspective, dangling a camera off the rear of a Mercedes-AMG One. It highlights the supercar’s stunning backside and captures its raucous exhaust note.

Powering the AMG One is a Formula One-derived turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 engine paired with four electric motors. The total system output is 1,049 horsepower (782 kilowatts). It can propel the supercar to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 2.9 seconds. A run to 124 mph (200 kph) takes 7.0 seconds, topping out at 219 mph (352 kph).

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG One deliveries start

3 Photos

Mercedes first revealed the One at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, calling it Project One. It wouldn’t be until June 2022 when the production version finally broke cover, and deliveries to customers only started last month. Production kicked off in August at AMG’s Coventry, UK, facility, with more than 50 people involved in its assembly. AMG teamed up with Multimatic to build a bespoke factory for the supercar. Owners take delivery at AMG’s Affalterbach, Germany, headquarters.

The vehicle faced several hurdles during its development that delayed its launch. Europe enacted stricter emission standards, requirements that altered the One’s development. The more stringent Euro 6 standards forced the automaker to add a gasoline particulate filter to the engine, which could have affected its output. Thankfully it didn’t, allowing the supercar to offer more than 1,000 hp while meeting the new regulations.

It’s unclear who owns the first AMG One, but there is no shortage of famous names rumored to be getting one. The automaker plans to produce just 275 examples of the One, with people like Lewis Hamilton, Mark Wahlberg, and Manny Khoshbin allegedly on the list to receive one. With the supercar finally reaching customers, we’re likely to see more of the AMG One in the real world in the coming months.