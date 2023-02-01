Listen to this article

The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander will debut on February 8. A new teaser provides our first look at the cabin, specifically the third row.

Toyota's teaser describes the Grand Highlander as an "active family cruiser." It claims the third row has enough legroom to fit adults and space in the cargo area for seven pieces of luggage.

The Highlander is already a three-row SUV. At the very back, there are 28.0 inches (71.12 centimeters) of legroom. Presumably, the Grand Highlander's extra length would increase the amount of space there.

The teaser image of the cabin shows that there are large cupholders on each side of the third row. There's also a spot for plugging in devices. HVAC vents are near the roof.

An earlier teaser (above) gave us a look at the back of the Grand Highlander. Where the standard model has narrow taillights with sharp edges, the lamps on this vehicle have a boxy shape. The model name has a prominent position beneath the rear window.

A Hybrid Max badge was visible on the teaser. Toyota also uses this branding for one of the Crown's powertrain options. That application consists of an electrically assisted 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes a total of 340 horsepower (254 kilowatts) and 400 pound-feet (542 Newton-meters) of torque. A six-speed automatic routes the output to an all-wheel-drive system.

The Highlander is currently available with a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 265 hp (198 kW) and 309 lb-ft (419 Nm). There's also a hybrid with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and two motors producing a total of 243 hp (181 kW). It's not yet clear whether the Grand Highlander would be available with either of these powertrains.

The Grand Highlander will allegedly get a Lexus variant called the TX. It will fit between the RX and GX in the premium brand's range. The automaker applied for trademarks for TX550H+, TX500H, and TX350, suggesting the possibility of multiple powertrains being available.