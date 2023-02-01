Listen to this article

The entry list for the 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is now available, and there's a surprise on there. Among the various race cars, the BMW XM Label Red is on the lineup of machines taking part in the event. However, Motor1.com reached out to BMW for more details, and the automaker said it hasn't made a final decision about competing in the hill climb yet.

"In anticipation of the approaching deadline to register for the 2023 running of Pikes Peak, BMW submitted a preliminary entry. However, a final decision on our participation has not been made at this time. We’ll keep you updated," a BMW spokesperson told Motor1.com.

Gallery: 2023 BMW XM

180 Photos

The Label Red will take the already performance-focused XM and will make it even more powerful. The upgraded twin-turbocharged, hybrid-assisted 4.4-liter V8 will make 738 horsepower (550 kilowatts) and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque, versus 644 hp (480 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) in the standard tune.

There are likely changes to the suspension and brakes in addition to the extra power. Although, BMW isn't detailing the specifics yet.

The hotter model will also have a more aggressive look that will include red trim on the windows, grille, and wheels. There might be more of these crimson touches in the cabin, but there are no photos of the Label Red's interior available at this time.

If BMW actually competes with the XM Label Red at Pikes Peak, it's not clear whether it would be a stock example or have additional tuning for the event. Companies like Acura and Lamborghini have brought unmodified machines to the competition as a demonstration of what the vehicles were able to do.

The XM Label Red doesn't go on sale until the fall, but the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is on Sunday, June 25. A fast time up the mountain would give BMW something to promote the performance vehicle. Currently, the Lamborghini Urus holds the record with a time of 10 minutes and 32.064 seconds.

According to leaked info, the Label Red will have a starting price of around $185,000. For comparison, the standard XM starts at $159,995 after the $995 destination fee.