The Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class will eventually replace the coupe and convertible variants of the C- and E-Class in the brand's lineup. These spy shots catch the droptop version testing in the snow.

From the grille's design, we can see this is the standard version of the CLE-Class, not the hotter AMG model. The crossbar in the nose is what tells us this. The AMG variant would have vertical ribs there.

The development team keeps the rest of the vehicle under a camouflage wrap. In front, we can see a hint of the wide opening in the fascia. In profile, you can see the long hood and steeply raked windshield. The rear features taillights with a curved section and stacked strips above it.

The CLE-Class will be available with a variety of powertrains. We have even seen plug-in hybrid variants in earlier spy shots. The range-topping AMG 63 model should share a setup with the hottest C-Class. This would give it a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with an electrically assisted turbo and an electric motor driving the rear wheels. In total, there's 671 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 752 pound-feet (1,020 Newton-meters) of torque available.

In the C 63, the 6.1-kilowatt-hour battery pack lets the sedan go about 8 miles (13 kilometers) on electric power. Mercedes tunes the system for power, rather than efficiency.

Inside, the CLE-Class has a digital instrument cluster. There's an angled infotainment screen on the center stack.

We are expecting the CLE-Class to debut sometime in 2023 and likely be on sale for the 2024 model year. Generally, Mercedes staggers the release of the variants, so we might not see the AMG versions until a bit later. In addition to the coupe and convertible, there's a rumored shooting brake variant coming. Although, we haven't seen it yet.