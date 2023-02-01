Listen to this article

In late December last year, Radical unveiled the SR3 XXR as a more potent and hardcore version of one of its most popular products. Now, the British company also upgrades the SR10 to XXR specification by adding aerodynamic and other upgrades to this more powerful race car.

The single-seater now features new front louvers, which should improve the aerodynamics at high speeds and have a positive effect on handling and cooling, according to Radical. Another novelty comes in the form of an LMP-inspired central fin, also seen on the SR3 XXR. New lightweight alloy wheels and new front DRL lights round off the improvements that come as standard equipment for this optimized version of the SR10. Optionally, customers can have a new carbon splitter and diffuser package, which brings additional weight reduction.

Powering the SR10 XXR is a 2.3-liter turbocharged engine with a peak power of 425 horsepower (312 kilowatts). As a reminder, the SR3 XXR has an in-house developed 1.5-liter mill with 232 hp (171 kW). For the new race car, Radical promises lower running costs and higher longevity of the engine.

For those who already own an SR10, we have more good news. Radical says you will be able to upgrade your existing vehicle to XXR grade in the form of a new XXR Evolution Pack. The kit will include aerodynamic optimizations, new wheels, and optimized cooling as standard. Just like the new SR10 XXR, the package includes optionally available carbon fiber bits for the exterior.

The SR10 was originally introduced back in 2020 and since then, the company has sold more than 100 units of the prototype-style race car. The United States is the firm’s largest market with up to 70 percent of the SR10s produced so far delivered to customers in the country. Radical will have the new XXR trim in production this spring with first deliveries expected later during the year. The automaker currently has over 30 dealers in more than 20 countries around the world.