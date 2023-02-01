Listen to this article

The Audi Q8 family currently represents the flagship SUV range from Ingolstadt, which includes conventional, electrified, and fully electric models. The E-Tron electric SUV joined that lineup last year when it was comprehensively refreshed, and now it’s time for the combustion and hybrid models to get a mid-cycle facelift. We have new photos showing different members of the Q8 portfolio spied hiding some visual and mechanical revisions.

The gallery below contains photos taken in Germany and Sweden during the refreshed Q8's pre-production evaluations. We’ve seen the model on the streets before and we know the refresh will bring some notable visual changes. These include new bumpers front and back, a new radiator grille, tweaked LED lights, and new side skirts. The highlight of the new design touches has to be the new grille pattern with larger holes featuring a slightly different shape than before.

Gallery: Audi Q8, SQ8 facelift new spy photos

We don’t have new spy photos of the interior to share with you this time, though we know the cabin will undergo some revisions, too. These will likely include an upgraded infotainment system, as well as new trim and upholstery. It’d be nice if we see similar interior touches as the 2024 SQ8 E-Tron which we recently tested – for the electric SUV, Audi went matte, brushed, and demure, giving the SQ8 a far less fussy feeling than what the competitors have.

Engine-wise, we don’t expect huge changes under the hood. The SQ8 and RS Q8 range-toppers will likely carry over without significant modifications to their powertrains. The standard visions of the SUV, meanwhile, will bet on electrification with a big emphasis on the plug-in hybrid variants. There will be no fully electric trim, however, since this position is already taken by the Q8 E-Tron.

The Q8 was originally launched back in 2018 and the facelift is probably going to arrive later this year as a 2024 model. It will be interesting to see how long this SUV will be in production since there are already rumors for a brand new generation Q8 planned for 2026. As a final note, the combustion-powered versions of the Q8 are assembled in Bratislava, Slovakia, while the all-electric E-Tron model is built in Brussels, Belgium.