Bizzarrini was founded by former Ferrari and Alfa Romeo engineer Giotto Bizzarrini in the 1960s to build high-end, low-volume sports cars. Before going his own way, the talented man was directly involved in the development of iconic cars such as the 250 GTO and the 250 GT SWB "Breadvan." Not only that, he also worked on Lamborghini's first V12 engine through his engineering company Societa Autostar.

He also worked for Iso Rivolta before founding Societa Prototipi Bizzarrini (Bizzarrini S.p.A) in 1964. Some 140 vehicles were assembled at a plant in Livorno before the company went bust in 1969. Fast forward to 2020, Pegasus Brands acquired the rights to the "Bizzarrini" name in a bid to revive the brand. The 5300GT was brought back to life as a continuation model for a limited production run of 24 units, and now, Bizzarrini is previewing an all-new car.

Bizzarrini Giotto

Penned by Giorgetto Giugiaro and his son Fabrizio, the Giotto rekindles a partnership that dates back to the 1960s as Giorgetto worked on the 5300GT during his days at Bertone. The low-slung supercar with a carbon fiber body proudly carries the name of the original company founder and features design cues that evoke the 5300GT. Of course, the most obvious change is the adoption of a rear-mid-engined layout whereas the 1960s car had the powertrain in the front.

Speaking of the engine, it's a naturally aspirated V12 linked to an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. We're being told the powertrain is exclusive to the Giotto and its development is being overseen by Bizzarrini CTO Chris Porritt who oversaw engineering at Aston Martin, Rimac, and Tesla. Additional info about the car is not available for now, but more technical specifications will be divulged later this year.

Testing is programmed to commence in 2024, which means deliveries to customers are unlikely to take place before 2025. No word on pricing either, but it's certainly not going to be cheap considering the Chevrolet V8-powered 5300GT costs £1.65 million or about $2M at current exchange rates.