Mazda launched the CX-90 today, but it won't be the only new model it reveals this year. The automaker has plans to expand its lineup with yet another crossover, Mazda confirmed with Motor1.com. It'll be called the CX-70 and utilize the CX-90's platform. It'll also be smaller than the company’s newest crossover and offer two rows of seats.

The CX-90 will be America's first encounter with the automaker's mild-hybrid turbocharged 3.3-liter inline-six engine, but it won't be its only one. The powertrain makes a combined 340 horsepower (253 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque, and Mazda makes all-wheel drive a standard feature across the range regardless of the engine choice. Mazda also offers the crossover with a plug-in hybrid setup that pairs a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with a 17.8-kilowatt-hour battery and an electric motor to develop 323 hp (241 kW) and 369 lb-ft of torque.

Mazda will likely utilize the two engines in the new CX-70, but there's little else we know about the model. When Mazda launched the CX-60 in Australia, it launched it with a 3.3-liter gasoline engine. A company spokesperson told CarExpert that the mill would arrive with different specifications in the US inside the CX-70.

The automaker could give each powertrain a new tune for the smaller crossover, adding distance between it and the CX-90 in the lineup. It's also unclear how the CX-70 will look compared to its platform mate. Many of Mazda's newest models share similar styling motifs, and we expect the CX-70 to follow that path. Mazda North America President and CEO Jeff Guyton told Autoblog that the old CX-7, which was in production from 2006 to 2012, would be the closest relative to the CX-70, but it'd also be a stretch.

Guyton told the publication that Mazda would release the CX-70 this year. Sadly, the automaker didn't provide an exact date. We also don't know when the CX-90 will go on sale other than sometime later this year. Mazda is a small automaker in a crowded industry, and styling is one way for it to stand out. Now it needs to get these fresh models to showroom floors for customers to buy.