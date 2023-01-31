Listen to this article

If you had your heart set on Lamborghini letting loose and producing a follow-up to the modern, Aventador-based Countach, then you probably won’t like this news. Speaking to Motor1.com at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona last weekend, Lamborghini Chief Technical Officer Reuven Mohr indicated the company is focused firmly on its future.

“We as a brand, now and in the past, are not so retro-oriented." Mohr said. “I’m pretty sure there will be a market for [retro revivals], but it doesn’t fit our company strategy. We always make this comparison: the rear-view mirror in a car is smaller than the windscreen. The Countach was a specific example to celebrate a specific car."

Mohr went on to explain that Lamborghini’s ethos demands something more than an evolutionary approach for the company’s new products. “We always try to change the design language a bit,” he said.

At the same time, Mohr ruled out heritage series or restomods, such as Jaguar’s Classic Continuations or the high-dollar 911s from Singer, although again, not due to lack of demand.

“I strongly believe if we would bring [a continuation or restomod] there would be a lot of interest from the customers,” Mohr confirmed before quashing dreams of a new Miura by adding, “But it’s not our philosophy.”

The reality, according to Mohr, is that Lamborghini has both loyal owners of classic models and only limited bandwidth for engineering and production. Speaking to the former point, Mohr said “We don't want to sacrifice our classic cars because the owners have this kind of piece of art and we don't want to make a kind of parallel path.”

And on the latter point, he went on to add that “We are a small company and I prefer to invest in the future [rather] than the past.”

That future, as we reported yesterday, will include a fourth, “user-focused” model line that will also be Lamborghini’s first all-electric vehicle. The company is also preparing a plug-in Urus and will roll out a replacement for its flagship Aventador that will feature a plug-in-hybrid V12.