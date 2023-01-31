Listen to this article

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 for the US market debuted last November. The automaker revealed it with an estimated 340 miles of all-electric range for the single-motor, long-range model, and Hyundai has surpassed that figure. The US EPA officially rates the Ioniq 6 with the bigger battery and rear-wheel drive at returning up to 361 miles of range.

Hyundai achieves that figure by giving the Ioniq 6 a super-slippery 0.22 drag coefficient. That’s actually 0.1 higher than the Korean-market model, which allows the automaker to replace the traditional side mirrors with slim cameras. Sorry, America.

Trim EPA-Estimated Range Combined MPGe Ioniq 6 SE RWD Long Range 361 miles 140 Ioniq 6 SE AWD Long Range 316 miles 121 Ioniq 6 SEL RWD 305 miles 117 Ioniq 6 SEL AWD 270 miles 103 Ioniq 6 Limited RWD 305 miles 117 Ioniq 6 Limited AWD 270 miles 103

Hyundai had estimated that the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version with the bigger battery would return 310 miles, and the automaker surpassed that, too. The EPA rated that variant at returning up to 316 miles of range. The US EPA also rated the EV at getting up to 140 MPGe combined, which puts one Ioniq 6 trim on par with two Lucid Air variants.

Hyundai offers the Ioniq 6 with a 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack. The bigger battery’s RWD motor makes 225 horsepower (168 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque. The dual-motor version pumps out a combined 320 hp (239 kW) and 446 lb-ft (605 Nm) of torque.

Hyundai maximized interior space by giving the EV a flat floor. The automaker expanded cabin space even more by removing buttons from the doors. The automaker packed the car with technology, including two 12.3-inch digital screens. It’s even capable of receiving over-the-air updates for future improvements, allowing the company to tweak things like throttle response or respond to recalls.

The new Hyundai Ioniq 6 will become available at dealers sometime this spring. Hyundai has not announced pricing information for the new EV, and we expect it closer to the car’s on-sale date. Spring arrives on March 20.

Gallery: 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6