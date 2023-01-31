Listen to this article

Honda is the latest automaker to report its production numbers for 2022. The company built 3,870,161 vehicles for the year, which was down 6.4 percent from 2021. The automaker reports this is the fourth consecutive year-over-year decrease.

Honda built 643,973 vehicles in Japan, which was up 4.6 percent. It exported 76,704 of those products – a 15 percent increase. In the United States, it assembled 831,908 automobiles – a 2.9 percent drop.

In terms of sales, Honda moved 983,507 vehicles in the United States in 2022. This was a 32.9 percent decrease from 2021 when it moved 1,466,630 autos in the country. The figures were split between 881,201 units of Honda-branded models and 102,306 from the Acura brand.

Honda's bestseller in the US was the CR-V. The company delivered 238,155 of them, which was down 34.1 percent from the previous year.

Acura's strongest-selling vehicle was the MDX. It moved 46,425 units, which was a 22.7 percent drop.

Looking toward the future, Honda will introduce more electrified vehicles. A new Civic Hybrid is on the way to the US in sedan and hatchback body styles. The automaker isn't yet providing powertrain details, but the e:HEV model in Europe has a 2.0-liter combustion engine and two electric motors with a total system output of 181 horsepower (135 kilowatts) and 232 pound-feet (315 Newton-meters) of torque.

The Prologue electric crossover is coming for the 2024 model year riding on General Motors' Ultium platform. While it looks fairly compact in photos, the EV has a 121.8-inch (3,094-millimeter) wheelbase, which is even more than the 111-inch (2,820-mm) Passport. Inside, there's an 11-inch (279.4-mm) digital instrument cluster and 11.3-inch (287-mm) infotainment display. Powertrain details aren't available yet.

Acura will get its own Ultium-based EV that will revive the ZDX moniker. Fewer details are available about it than the Prologue.

Acura is also preparing the Integra Type S for folks looking for a more exciting version of the little sedan. It has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with an output "over 300 horsepower," according to the company. A six-speed manual routes the output to the front wheels.

