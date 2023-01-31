Listen to this article

A refreshed version of Audi's Q8 broke cover again recently testing in the snow. Spy photos caught a black version of the SUV wearing winter tires and camouflage to cover up the headlights and part of the grille. These pictures provided another peek at the design updates to the revised Q8, which is expected to launch later this year as a 2024 model.

Gallery: 2024 Audi Q8 Snow Spy Shots

14 Photos

Compared to the close-ups we saw previously of the parked Audi Q8, the camouflage pattern is different, but the shape of the lights is the same, as is the new U-shaped pattern grille and the revised air intakes. In the back, the graphics pattern of the taillights appears consistent with the previous photos, as does the shape of a masked light bar. The only real noticeable difference is the shape of the rear diffuser and the addition of what looks like a trailer hitch.

This time we were not able to get a good look at the interior. However, it's likely Audi is finalizing some updates, including a revised infotainment system and changes to the trim and upholstery. Overall, the changes for the refreshed Q8 should be subtle, aligning the styling of the regular Q8 to more closely resemble the 2024 SQ8 E-Tron. Comparing the spy photos to the SQ8 E-Tron we recently drove, it's apparent there's more than a familial resemblance between the two vehicles.

We’re expecting the wraps to come off the new Q8 later this year, with an updated version of the SQ8 or even an RS Q8 following in short succession. All three ICE-powered models are assembled in Bratislava, Slovakia. However, the E-Tron models are produced in Brussels, Belgium, alongside the Q8 E-Tron Sportback.

The current Q8 debuted in 2019 and was quickly followed by the SQ8. It shares a platform with other VW stablemates, including the Audi Q7 and Porsche Cayenne. As Audi's flagship SUV, it's one of the best all-around SUVs for the money and even looks great in striking Java Green paint.