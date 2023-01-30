Listen to this article

The moose test's rapid directional changes are often challenging for crossovers because of their higher center of gravity. The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d 4Matic takes the challenge in this video, and it's really able to get through the cones.

The GLC 220d 4Matic is the least powerful model in the lineup making 194 horsepower (145 kilowatts). This one has the optional AMG Package that includes a more aggressive suspension setup. It's riding on 20-inch wheels, rather than the standard 18-inch pieces. The tires are Continental EcoContact 6 that focus on low rolling resistance for improved fuel economy.

KM77 generally does its first moose test on a vehicle with an entrance speed of 48 miles per hour (77 kilometers per hour). However, this time the driver begins at 46.6 mph (75 kph). The GLC fails the evaluation by hitting cones in the second section.

In its best attempt, the GLC goes through the cones at 46.6 mph (75 kph). However, the testers were unable to have a second success at this speed.

KM77 describes the GLC as not particularly agile but has predictable handling. This allows the driver to keep the vehicle under control without needing to work too hard.

In the slalom, the suspension controls body roll, but the steering doesn't provide much feedback. The GLC completes the test in 24.8 seconds. This time is identical to the 2022 BMW iX xDrive40. The quickest time in this test from KM77 is 22.8 seconds for the 2022 Polestar 2 long-range dual-motor performance pack.

Mercedes-Benz is currently working on the GLC Coupe, and we expect it to debut before the end of the year. This variant would have a revised roofline and tail to give the crossover a sleeker appearance. Mechanically, the two vehicles would be identical.

At the very top of the range, there would be the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Coupe. We expect it to share a powertrain with the latest C 63. The setup would include a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with an electrically assisted turbo and a rear-mounted electric motor making a total of 671 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 752 pound-feet (1,020 Newton-meters) of torque in the C-Class. The hot GLC could have an identical output.