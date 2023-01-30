Listen to this article

While some automakers have left the sedan segment and have focused on crossovers and SUVs instead, there’s certainly still a demand for the traditional three-box body style in the United States. Honda, for example, isn’t willing to abandon the saloon and actually sees potential for growth. In fact, the company’s dealers asked Honda not to stop making new sedans as there’s still a good demand from customers.

Lance Woelfer, assistant vice president of Honda sales, recently spoke to Automotive News and said Honda’s dealers have "asked us to make sure that we continue to focus on those sedan segments, the Accord as well as the Civic." It turns out that there are still plenty of customers searching for a new sedan and with many automakers now lacking a model in the segment, there’s a growing need for Honda sedans. "I think while our competitors may have gone in a different direction, it creates more opportunity for us to meet,” Woelfer added.

Just recently, Honda unveiled an all-new Accord which is now available with a starting price of $28,390, including a $1,095 destination charge. There are two pure combustion trim levels, as well as four hybrid grades, which Honda expects to make up half of the sedan’s sales. The most expensive 2023 Accord costs $46,442.

What are the company’s expectations regarding the new Accord? According to Woelfer, the inventory will move quickly this year as Honda expects the sedan’s sales will increase by about 25 percent compared to 2022. As a side note, Honda plans to launch the Civic Hybrid in the United States in sedan and hatchback forms next year.

"The dealers have a lot of capability for throughput, and even as we increase production, their inventory may still not be at levels we used to see,” Woelfer explained. He also said that currently, the automaker has the supply to meet the customer demand effectively.