Listen to this article

The successor to the Lamborghini Aventador is expected to debut soon. However, we got to see the next Italian V12 through leaked design patent submissions, albeit, in plain black-and-white sketches. Despite that, the patents made it clear – the successor to the Aventador will come with a wild styling.

Our friends from Kolesa tried to breathe life into the leaked design patents by transforming the sketches into a set of renderings. The unofficial renderings show the Aventador replacement in full color before its supposed debut within months, giving us a peek at what it could look like. They also follow what we previously saw in spied prototypes that were testing in the open.

The highly anticipated successor to the Lamborghini Aventador will finally be unveiled in March 2023, according to Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann. The design patent made an early appearance on the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) website, curiously filed with the North Macedonian bureau. The patent owner was listed as owner listed as "Automobili Lamborghini S.P.A."

The design patents and the renderings above show the aggressive front fascia of the Aventador successor, reminiscent of the Sian FKP 37 while the hexagonal theme is evident in the top-mounted exhaust tips. There's also a massive diffuser at the rear, which is among the biggest we've seen so far in terms of its proportion to the body.

The "Y" motif of the headlights and taillights, as well as the massive air intakes for the engine, are also apparent in both the patent and the rendering. What isn't seen here is the interior that our spy photographers captured in November. The spy shots saw a City driving mode, an 8,500 rpm redline, and dual screens on the center console.

In terms of powertrain, the Aventador replacement will come with a new 12-cylinder engine, coupled with a plug-in hybrid powertrain to meet emissions regulations. Lamborghini intends to partially electrify its other models, including the Huracan successor and the Urus. A purely electric model is scheduled to arrive later in the decade.