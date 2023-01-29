Listen to this article

The Pontiac G6 will always be remembered as one of the most significant models in the automaker's lineup. It was a stylish and sporty car that was well-loved by its owners and will always be remembered as a symbol of the Pontiac brand.

Unfortunately, the G6 was discontinued in 2010, along with the entire Pontiac brand. The brand was discontinued as part of General Motors' restructuring efforts during the financial crisis of 2008-2009.

One of the Pontiac G6 units sold before was abandoned in the woods for five years. Fortunately, it has been given a new lease on life thanks to a team of detailers at WD Detailing.

As you can see in the video atop this page, the G6 was covered in unpleasant remnants of the forest, with one side covered with molds and mosses, almost turning the panels green. To bring the car back to its former glory, the detailers started with a pressure wash to remove all the dirt and debris from the body. This was followed by a wash, a clay bar to remove any stubborn grime, and finally a polishing of the paint to bring back its shine.

Other parts of the sedan were also given a full detailing measure, including mold removal. The process began with a vacuum of the engine and the trunk, making it easier to clean later. The wheels and door jambs were then pressure washed, and the engine bay was degreased and cleaned.

Despite the long time the car had been left unused, the interior was surprisingly clean, apart from a few spots of mold. The floor mats were cleaned using a tornado attachment, which was better suited to the shorter fibers. Finally, the car was polished to a high shine and ready to be used again.

Overall, the detailers transformed the abandoned Pontiac G6 into a car that looks and feels like new. Watching the process from start to finish was already satisfying; we can only imagine the fulfillment the detailers felt seeing their work at the end.