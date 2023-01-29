Listen to this article

Chris and Linnea are a couple on a unique and adventurous journey, residing in their customized RVs for three months during the harsh winter season. Chris owns a 2002 Blue Bird All American school bus and Linnea has a 2016 Dodge Promaster van. Both of these vehicles have been meticulously customized and equipped to survive cruel weather conditions.

Chris invested around $80,000 in his Blue Bird school bus, which has been outfitted with state-of-the-art off-grid solar systems including four rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, two 5,000-watt inverters, a propane generator, eight propane tanks, and 2,100 watts of solar panels on the roof. Clearing the snow off of these large solar panels can be quite a challenge, but it is essential for them to collect enough energy to power their RV.

Linnea, on the other hand, invested $30,000 in her Dodge Promaster van, which serves as her full-time motorhome outside the challenge. It has a cozy cabin-like aesthetic with the wood stove placed right in the middle of the van. The van has a small kitchen with a fridge, a freezer, a sink, and a stovetop. Although these appliances are currently turned off due to the lack of sun, they serve as a lifeline in emergency situations.

For both RVs, keeping food fresh is an important part of their daily routine. A root cellar was dug to store fresh vegetables and a lot of their food is cooked outside using a campfire and Dutch oven. They also have a Honda Element for emergencies and for storing all their freezer food in coolers.

Getting water can be a challenge, but the couple is resourceful. They gather water from a nearby frozen river and filter it for their daily needs. The front of the bus has a couch, two chairs, and a table where they store their condiments and leftover food.

Both RVs have strict energy-saving measures in place, but there are times when they need to use the bare minimum of lighting for work, alone time, or sleeping. The couple has been braving the winter weather in the northern part of Wisconsin since December. According to them, they have not encountered any major challenges so far.

Of note, the video atop this page, courtesy of Tiny Home Tours, was shot midway through their three-and-a-half-month challenge. Will they be able to complete their goal? Let's wait and see.