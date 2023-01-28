Listen to this article

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz Actros truck is a high-end commercial vehicle designed and manufactured by the German automaker. As a member of the Mercedes-Benz lineup, the Actros truck represents the brand's commitment to producing top-quality and reliable commercial vehicles for professional drivers.

In the video posted by Woodworking Art, the carpenter/YouTuber introduces a wooden replica of the Mercedes-Benz Actros truck, which he made as a tribute to all the fans who have supported him over the years. Of note, the YouTube channel currently has 3.41 million subscribers, accumulated since it joined the website in 2019.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz Actros Edition 2

10 Photos

Tet Nguyen Dan, or Vietnamese New Year, is the most important traditional holiday in Vietnam. It is celebrated on the same day as the Chinese New Year, usually in late January or early February, and marks the start of the lunar calendar. Tet is a time for families to come together, clean the house, and decorate with flowers to welcome good luck and fortune.

Going back to the wooden replica, the creation process starts with selecting the right type of wood, followed by cutting and shaping the pieces to match the car's body design.

The car body design is carefully crafted, paying attention to the front end and the overall look of the vehicle. The front-end design is particularly noteworthy, featuring the iconic Mercedes-Benz grille and the sleek lines that run down the hood and the sides of the truck.

The wooden replica also features detailed wheel designs, adding to the overall realism of the model. The interior of the truck is also designed, providing a glimpse into the spacious and well-appointed cabin of the Actros truck.

The final step in the creation process is the assembly and finishing of the wooden replica. The final product is a highly detailed and accurate representation of the Mercedes-Benz Actros truck, complete with a smooth and glossy finish.