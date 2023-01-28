Listen to this article

E.C.D. Automotive Design specializes in Land Rover restoration and the creation of bespoke luxury builds. Upgraded with modern amenities and powerful engines, these creations are civilized brutes capable of mastering any terrain. That's why when the company names one of its creations, Project Mayhem, it makes you stand up and take notice.

According to Tom Humble, one of the co-founders of E.C.D., Mayem reflects a typical Land Rover Defender 110 build. He says it's completely modernized and calls it "an offroading demon" built to take on any obstacle. Judging from the 20-inch wheels shod with 33-inch BF Goodrich All-Terrain tires and the combination of skid plates and front bumper with a built-in wench, it looks unstoppable, or at least ready to dish out some mayhem.

But what makes it stand out is the color. It's all black from its roof rack down to its rims. Every surface and every piece of hardware is painted Santorini Black, giving it the shiny appearance of Darth Vader's helmet. In person, it must be as black as staring into the abyss or the pit of Beelzebub's soul.

A GM Performance LT4 supercharged V8 dishes out power to surmount snow-capped peaks or sprawling desert landscapes. In other E.C.D. builds, the LT4 produces 650 horsepower giving these beasts the ability to go from 0 to 60 mph in around 5.0 seconds. Black Brembo brake calibers reign in these horses, and an E.C.D. Air Ride suspension smooths out the bumps in the terrain.

Inside, A MOMO Nero steering wheel frames All American gauges. Four heated Corbeau Reclining Racing seats provide comfort to the passengers in the first two rows. In the back, there's room for four more people in inward-facing bench seats. Like the exterior, the interior is all black, from the black diamond-stitched seats, door panels, and even black-stained teak wood accents.

E.C.D. did not provide a price, but this level of Mayhem doesn't come cheap. Prices for a customized Defender 110 start at $224,995 and go up from there. If the V8 engine isn't your thing, E.C.D. still has you covered. The company will build you a Tesla-powered Defender if electric Mayhem is more your thing.