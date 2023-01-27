Listen to this article

Details on the new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R race car are here, just in time for the 2023 Rolex 24 At Daytona. However, you won't see this car on the track. That will happen at next year's race, giving us plenty of time to peruse Chevrolet's first FIA-compliant GT3 race car.

To no real surprise, the GT3.R shares quite a bit with the road-going Z06. That includes the aluminum chassis pulled straight from the Corvette assembly line. It's sent to Pratt Miller Engineering in Michigan for a full race conversion, starting with a roll cage. Race-specific springs, dampers, and brakes are added, though the double-wishbone suspension design is the same as the production Z06. 18-inch wheels are shared with the C8.R race car.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R Race Car

12 Photos

Aerodynamically speaking, the Z06 GT3.R incorporates a variety of ducts, splitters, and a new carbon diffuser to enhance airflow, cooling, and downforce. The big rear wing is a new item for this car, but the side intakes are pretty much what you'd find on a street-legal Z06. The same goes for the roof and engine cover, but like the wheels, the hood is a product of the pushrod C8.R.

Speaking of engines, you're probably dying to know how much power the racing version of the high-revving 5.5-liter DOHC V8 makes. Unfortunately, that's a detail Chevrolet isn't willing to reveal at this time but it will be less powerful than the production-spec Z06. IMSA regulations limit maximum horsepower to 600, a fair chunk beneath the V8's 668 hp in street trim. Chevy does say the racing version shares over 70 percent of its components with the standard 5.5L engine.

When the Z06 GT3.R finally takes to the track in 2024, it will be available for private teams to purchase and race. Customers will have on-track support from Corvette Racing in the form of parts and engineering expertise.

"The Corvette Z06 GT3.R breaks new ground for Chevrolet and the Corvette Racing program," said Mark Stielow, director of GM Motorsports Engineering Competition. "This customer-focused race car leverages learnings from throughout Corvette Racing’s lengthy and successful history, plus the expertise of our Corvette production design, engineering, and powertrain teams."