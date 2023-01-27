Listen to this article

Alfa Romeo's lineup is pretty thin in the US. The automaker currently offers the Stelvio and Giulia, with the Tonale going on sale sometime this year. The automaker wants to expand its presence in America, and a new large electric vehicle is planned as part of that effort.

Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato told Automotive News Europe that it's working to bring a fully electric E-segment vehicle to North America that might not look like your traditional crossover. Imparato also said that aerodynamics are important in an EV, allowing for more creativity in a vehicle's design. The automaker will nail down the car’s look this year, with the new model scheduled to arrive sometime around 2027.

Gallery: 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale

22 Photos

This isn't the first time Alfa has talked about a larger model joining its lineup. Imparato confirmed last March that the company would introduce larger vehicles to rival competitors like the BMW X5 and 7 Series. Alfa's lineup in the US currently reaches the D-segment, with nothing larger available for consumers.

Alfa wants to increase its sales outside Europe to 40 percent of the total by 2030. The automaker also wants to have only battery-electric vehicles in its lineup by 2027, with the first BEV arriving next year, likely the electrified version of the long-rumored Brennero that might not make it here. The brand's first dedicated BEV will launch in 2025.

The brand will focus on its performance attributes as it transitions to offering only electric vehicles. According to Imparato, future Alfa EVs should offer motors making 350 to 800 horsepower (260 to 596 kilowatts), with the high-performance Quadrifoglio variants possibly delivering around 1,000 hp (745 kW).

Alfa Romeo is part of Stellantis, the new conglomerate formed by PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in 2021. The automaker now has more than a dozen brands under one roof, and they are "performing," each receiving "a fighting chance." The automaker gave each a decade to prove their viability, and the clock is ticking.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale is supposed to help supercharge the brand's sales. Still, its striking similarity to the new Dodge Hornet, another Stellantis brand, and the Dodge’s lower starting price could imperil that plan.