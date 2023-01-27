Listen to this article

A new Ford Edge leaked in China last August. It’s a big departure from the current model, and it’s unclear if it will replace the aging Edge that’s on sale today in the US. New spy photos capture the crossover cold-weather testing while wearing funky camouflage covering the lower body.

The new crossover is much larger than the model that bears the same name in the US. The Chinese Edge measures 8.7 inches (220 millimeters) longer than the US version – 196.8 (5.0 meters) to 188.1 (4.78 m). This translates into a 3.9-inch (100-mm) longer wheelbase, allowing the model to offer two or three rows of seats for five or seven passengers. The new Edge is also taller and wider than the US version.

Gallery: Next-Generation Ford Edge Spy Photos

14 Photos

The leaked information revealed that the new Edge would get its power from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 248 horsepower (185 kilowatts). In the US, Ford offers the Edge two engine options – an EcoBoost four-cylinder in most of the range and an EcoBoost V6 in the ST.

The camouflage hides the crossover’s lower body, but it doesn’t cover up the new grille flanked by sleek headlights and topped with a full-width daytime running lights bar. At the rear, the taillights are exposed, but Ford hides the make and model branding. The camouflage even attempts to hide the belt line styling at the C-pillar, which was very visible in the leaked images.

Photos haven’t revealed the new Edge’s interior, but it should adopt the layout and styling of the Evos and redesigned Explorer. Both feature a large, dash-spanning screen, a minimalist instrument panel, and a sleek center console.

Ford has launched a lot of new metal in the last few years, but the Edge has languished in the lineup. The crossover launched for the 2007 model year, with the second generation arriving in 2015. The crossover got a modest refresh for 2021, sporting a new 12.0-inch infotainment display as standard equipment, but the Edge is overdue for a significant makeover. A June 2020 report alleged that Ford would discontinue the Edge, but it’s soldiering on in the meantime.