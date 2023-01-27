Listen to this article

Mercedes-Benz is expected to launch a brand new generation of the E-Class later this year but the development work on the model isn't completed yet. We have new spy photos with the mid-size model in sedan form testing with a camouflage covering the front and the rear. While almost everything looks as expected, there’s something we can see for the first time.

If you take a closer look at the front fascia of the prototype, you’ll see a LED light strip between the headlights. This obviously is not its final shape and size as there’s probably tape covering sections of the lighting bar. We don’t know if the strip is connected to the headlights but we suppose the layout will be similar to the EQC where the lighting bar spans only the width of the grille.

Gallery: 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class new spy photos

5 Photos

Everything else with these test cars looks identical to previous sightings of the model. The rear fascia is heavily disguised, though we know it will likely inherit design influences from the S-Class. Big changes are expected inside the cabin where the new E-Class will borrow some solutions from the EQE, including the large screen on the center console. Sources say the 11.9-inch screen from the C-Class will be standard in the new E-Class, while the brand’s 12.9-inch OLED screen seen in the S-Class will be available as an option.

In the engine department, it is expected that Mercedes will bet heavily on electrification. Mild-hybrid tech is expected to be standard across the range and several hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants will join the portfolio gradually. Electrification is part of Mercedes-AMG’s plans for the model too, which means there will be performance versions with a plug. We don’t know whether there will be a V8-powered model but we believe the E 63 AMG could borrow the S 63’s electrified V8.

The debut of the new E-Class isn’t going to happen within weeks but we believe it should arrive within a few months. It is expected on the US market as a 2024 model.