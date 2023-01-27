Listen to this article

Maserati unveiled the new GranTurismo in October last year but this was by far not the first grand tourer from the Italian manufacturer. In fact, Maserati now celebrates both the launch of the new model and 75 “glorious years of grand touring” with a new limited edition vehicle. It is based on the said GranTurismo and wears the PrimaSerie name.

This new highly customized model will be available in two different configurations, both based on the GranTurismo Trofeo. The first one is inspired by Maserati’s racing heritage and is finished in Grigio Lamiera Matte with contrasting red details. The other one has a Nero Cometa main color with mint green accents.

The exterior of both cars is adorned with a 75th-anniversary logo at the center of the wheels. Inside the cabin, the same ornament can be also found in mint green on the headrests. The interior is rather traditional with black leather covering most of the surfaces, though the mint green stitching and accents give it a special twist.

There’s no word about mechanical upgrades, which means power comes from the same Nettuno V6 that also powers the MC20. In the GranTurismo Trofeo, it develops 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters). As a reminder, there’s also a less powerful Modena trim for the grand tourer with 489 hp (365 kW) and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque, but Maserati says the PrimaSerie is based solely on the Trofeo.

Maserati doesn’t say anything about the pricing of the new limited-edition model but it says production will be capped at just 75 units for the entire world. What number of these cars is allocated for the US remains unknown, but we know the regular GranTurismo is now available here as a 2024 model. Maserati is also working on an open-top version of the car and there’s also a fully electric model waiting for its market launch.