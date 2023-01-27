Listen to this article

Skoda has a long tradition of building performance vehicles. The Czech automaker continues its heritage with models like the Kodiaq RS and Enyaq RS iV. These two models are the latest to join the brand’s performance RS range and currently represent the sportiest SUVs Skoda can build. But in the recent past, the company had some of the greatest hot models on the market and there’s no better way to celebrate the roots of RS than a direct drag race between all Skoda RS models ever launched.

Carwow lined up a total of eight Skoda performance models from different generations and raced all of them together. The lineup features vehicles with different types of powertrains – gasoline, diesel, and electric, and this makes this drag race even more exciting. But before we let you enjoy the video at the top of this page, let’s take a very quick look at the contenders today.

The most powerful of all eight cars is the Enyaq RS iV, which has a dual electric motor setup for a combined output of 295 horsepower. It’s also the heaviest at 4,802 pounds (2,178 kilograms), which may not seem a lot by today’s standards, but a first-gen Skoda Fabia RS tips the scales at 2,899 lbs (1,315 kg). Speaking of which, this first-gen hot hatch has a 1.9-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel engine with 130 hp under the hood.

There’s also a second-gen Fabia RS with a 1.4-liter turbo gas engine. Four Octavia RS generations are also on the starting line, the oldest of which is powered by a 1.8-liter turbo gas mill. The second-gen Octavia RS featured in this video is from the TDI spec, which means it uses a 2.0-liter TDI unit. The third- and fourth-generation Octavia RS models have the same 2.0-liter TSI gasoline engine with 245 hp. The same mill can be also found under the hood of the Kodiaq RS, where it has the same output reaching all four wheels.

So, which car wins the drag race? All we can say is that the winner isn’t the diesel-powered Fabia RS. Not that it’s not fun to drive, but it’s just significantly slower than all other contenders.