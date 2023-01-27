Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Audi S3 Facelift Spied During Cold-Weather Development

The whole Audi A3 family has a refresh coming. This S3 hatchback wears a revised front fascia with two stacked openings and trapezoidal inlets in the corners. The rear bumper now has a simplified design without the vents or diffuser.

2024 Audi A4 Avant Drops Camo In New Spy Photos

This new A4 Avant appears to have the production body underneath an extensive camouflage wrap. It features a wider grille than the current model.

Audi Q7 Spied Hiding Second Facelift Bringing New Lights Front And Rear

Audi is giving the Q7 a second facelift. After 2026, the brand only wants to introduce EVs, so updating the current SUV lets the company keep the model on the road without investing in a complete overhaul. The changes include new headlights and taillights. The grille at the front has new dual-fin elements. There's no camouflage inside the vehicle, suggesting there are no major revisions there.

2024 Audi Q8 Facelift Spied Up Close Hiding Updated Lights

The Audi Q8 is also receiving upgrades. The changes are minor. There are updated lights and a new mesh pattern for the grille.

Next-Gen Ford Edge Caught Cold-Weather Testing With Funky Camouflage

Ford gives this new Edge an eye-catching camouflage pattern. The design is very similar to the images from China in August 2022.

Ford Electric SUV Spied Testing In Europe

We believe that this is the midsized electric crossover that Ford is developing and plans to offer in Europe. North American availability is still a mystery. The styling includes a protruding front bumper and a rear with stepped sections below the rear glass.

2024 Ford Ranger SuperCab Spied With Off-Road Parts, Could Be Tremor

We know a new Ford Ranger is eventually coming to the US. This one might give us a look at the rugged Tremor package of the truck. This one has all-terrain tires, skid plates, and tow hooks.

2024 Mercedes E-Class Shows Light Bar In New Spy Photos

This new Mercedes-Benz E-Class boasts an LED light strip between the headlights. At the back, the engineers put lots of camouflage on the bumper. When the covering comes off, we expect the styling to be similar to the latest S-Class.

Mystery Peugeot Crossover Spied Wearing Lots Of Body Covering

Our spies think this is the new Peugeot 2008, but the vehicle wears so much camouflage that it's hard to tell for sure. The only reason we know this is a Peugeot is because of the brand's lion logo on the rear wheel center cap.

Porsche 911 Coupe, Convertible Spied In The Cold Hiding Facelift

We continue to see regular spy shots of the refreshed Porsche 911. It features a revised front fascia with active slats in the inlets. At the back, the exhaust tips are closer together, and there appear to be new air intakes.

High-Performance Porsche Taycan Prototype Spotted With TDI Badge

Porsche's engineers were cheeky with this Taycan because they put a TDI badge on it, which was traditionally for diesel vehicles. This car also got a wing and trunk lip spoiler. The front fascia has a large opening.

2024 Ram 1200 Pickup Truck Spied At Night Wearing Heavy Camo

The Ram 1200 is a smaller pickup from the brand. It reportedly wides on the Small Wide 4×4 architecture that's also underneath the Jeep Compass and Commander. We don't yet know whether this compact model could come to the US to compete against offerings from Ford and General Motors.

Next-Gen Renault Master Spied For The First Time With Full-Body Camouflage

The Renault Master is a big commercial van. This next-generation model appears to already have the production-spec body.

2023 Volkswagen ID.3 Facelift Spied For The First Time

The updated Volkswagen ID.3 receives a new front fascia that drops the current honeycomb design. Vertical inlets function as air curtains.

