The new Mazda CX-90 will be revealed in full on January 31, but the "unboxed" teaser campaign isn't leaving much to the imagination. The latest video focuses on design, and while we learn a few things about the large SUV's exterior, the star of this show is the interior.

And it looks like a rather posh cabin, based on what we see. Automakers love to toss around the word emotion regarding vehicles and Mazda is no exception; the company will utilize a mixture of neutral colors with traditional Japanese stitching on the dash to evoke such feelings from the driver and passengers. As this particular CX-90 comes together we see a swatch of light gray, dark gray, and white accented with chrome and wood trim in locations.

We aren't sure that's actual wood, however. Interior designer Becki Owens makes a guest appearance in this video, discussing colors and textures for the interior. She handles a wood sample with a sticker on the back labeled Stoneform, which is a wood alternative flooring material she designed. Later in the video, we see the CX-90's center console with what looks like this material applied to the top. Whether it's real wood or Stoneform isn't clear, but it looks quite good in this application. Also, we can see Mazda's big SUV retains a shift stalk for the transmission as well as a host of tactile controls.

As for design cues on the outside, a new color called Artisan Red is officially revealed. It's apparently the shade of red we've seen on other CX-90 teasers, and once again, Mazda dips into the well of emotion in its description of the paint. Beyond that, the video also offers some insight into the CX-90's bodywork. Mazda's design language predominantly uses rounded, organic shapes versus hard edges to maximize the paint's reflectivity. In theory, this helps onlookers create a stronger – you guessed it – emotional connection with the CX-90.

With just five days to go before the big reveal, it's hard to say if we will see another major CX-90 teaser. We already know it will feature Mazda's 3.3-liter turbocharged I6 making 340 horsepower, and we know Mazda will offer a hybrid powertrain. Whether that includes the six-cylinder or the 2.5-liter four-pot from the CX-60 is a question we still need answered, but with full disclosure less than a week away, we won't have long to wait.