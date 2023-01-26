Listen to this article

Sometimes there are vehicles that even stump our spies, and this is an example of that. They believe this is the new Peugeot 2008 but aren't exactly sure.

The mystery is understandable because this vehicle wears a whole lot of concealment. The only indication that it's a Peugeot is the brand's lion logo visible on the rear wheel center cap. The headlights and a portion of the grille are only slightly visible. Otherwise, the rest of the exterior has panels hiding everything. Beyond seeing the general shape of a crossover, the styling details are a complete mystery.

Mystery Peugeot Crossover Prototype

Peugeot just announced its E-Lion Project with a goal to launch five EVs in the next two years. Plus, it intends to introduce a new 48-volt hybrid system for other vehicles.

The EVs include the E-308, E-308 SW, E-408, E-3008, and E-5008. The E-308 and E-308 SW will be available with a 156-horsepower (115-kilowatt) electric motor and will have a projected range of over 248 miles (400 kilometers).

In the second half of 2023, Peugeot will launch the E-3008 as an electric crossover. The company will offer it with three powertrains, including a dual-motor configuration. The projected range will be 434 miles (700 kilometers). The model will ride on the Stellantis STLA Medium platform.

The hybrid tech would work with Peugeot's PureTech gasoline engine. An electric motor making 28 hp (21 kW) integrates into the six-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The system arrives first for the 208, 2008, 308, 3008, 5008, and 408 in 2023.

By 2030, Peugeot intends all of its models in Europe to be EVs

In January, Peugeot debuted the Inception Concept to preview the brand's future styling language. It featured a chiseled appearance and a large greenhouse. Inside, the model had a rectangular steering wheel that took inspiration from video games. Production vehicles with this appearance start arriving in 2025.