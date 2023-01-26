Listen to this article

The third-generation Subaru Crosstrek is already on sale in Japan, where it's a 2023 model. Soon, the compact crossover will grace the stage for North America as a 2024 model. Mark February 9 on your calendar, as that's when the US-spec Crosstrek officially debuts. It will be on display at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show.

When the cover lifts, there's no reason to believe it will be notably different from the version that debuted in Japan last year. Crosstrek owners will easily recognize the new model, especially in profile where styling changes are minimal. Bold wheel arches with thick plastic trim add to the rugged design language Subaru injects into the new Crosstrek. That continues with a complex rear fascia featuring edgy, irregular shapes and more plastic trim. At the front, a considerably larger grille sits above a new fascia with larger driving lamps. Dimensions are virtually identical, with the next-gen model being approximately a half-inch longer.

Gallery: 2023 Subaru Crosstrek (JDM)

106 Photos

Inside, the Crosstrek receives an 11.6-inch center touchscreen. This is considerably larger compared to the outgoing model, and the screen is mounted in a portrait orientation spanning the dash from top to bottom. The digital upgrade doesn't mean a lack of tactile controls, however. There are still buttons aplenty for controlling the stereo, climate functions, seat positioning, and a large shift stalk holds station in the center console.

While we don't expect notable differences for the US version, some changes are likely. Among other things, Subaru's teaser photo for the US Crosstrek (below) shows a sport badge on the door instead of an e-Boxer emblem. Subaru doesn't currently have a sport trim for the Crosstrek in its home market, and vice-versa, it's unclear if North America will get the e-Boxer hybrid powertrain. In Japan, this is a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter flat four-cylinder engine generating 145 horsepower, paired with a small 13-hp electric motor. Front-wheel drive is also available on the Japanese Crosstrek.

A larger engine with standard-issue all-wheel drive could be a better fit for the North American market, but we'll have to wait until February 9 to know for sure. The 2024 Crosstrek debuts in a livestream event for the Chicago Auto Show, and we will have all the specifics right here at Motor1.com.