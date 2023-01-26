Listen to this article

We will get an early first look at Jaguar’s electric future later this year. The brand’s overhaul won’t bring a new production model until the middle of the decade, but a preview of the EV rebirth will be given this spring. The information comes from the company’s interim CEO Adrian Mardell, who took this position in November last year.

Speaking to AutoExpress about Jaguar Land Rover’s improved financial results in the third quarter of the 2022-2023 fiscal year, Mardell told the publication work is already well underway on the reborn Jaguar. The lengthy process of reinventing the brand is known internally as Project Panthera and is currently running on schedule. We will get to see early glimpses of the new Jaguar brand later this year.

“Our intention to pivot Jaguar to full EV brand remains in place,” Mardell told AutoExpress during the interview. “We already have advanced models which are being tested under research in several markets and we will finalize the model lineup over the next three to six months. We’ll begin to share that information, perhaps with a sneak preview, later this year. You will see the first Jaguar product in 2025 and then further products after that.”

Meanwhile, Jaguar is looking for partners as it doesn’t “want to do everything ourselves.” Previously, it has been reported that Magna will play a crucial role in the company’s new plan. Jaguar has also announced nVidia and Wolfspeed as partners that will help with the development of the new generation of Jaguar electric vehicles.

We are yet to hear more details surrounding Jaguar’s revamped product range but we know the marque could be working on a trio of electric SUVs. All three crossovers are expected to be based on Jaguar’s new platform which is currently under development. It will reportedly bring 800-volt architecture, cloud connectivity, and all the tech required for advanced semi-autonomous functions.