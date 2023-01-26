Listen to this article

When BMW unveiled the M3 CS earlier this week, the sports sedan flaunted a striking Signal Green paint. If that's a bit too much for your tastes, the Clubsport can also be had with a far more subdued finish known as Frozen Sold White. It too comes from the Individual catalog and makes its debut on the high-performance saloon where it has been combined with exposed carbon fiber body surfaces. The red contour of the kidney grille stays the same.

BMW M CEO Frank van Meel provides an in-depth tour of the 2024 M3 CS, which will be manufactured for only one year. We've heard up to 2,000 cars will be made from March 2023 until the same month of next year, but BMW is not ruling out extending production if it receives more requests. The fastest and most powerful M3 ever is not limited to these two cars since customers can also opt for Brooklyn Grey or Sapphire Black.

The M3 CS is essentially a four-door M4 CSL without the full gamut of lightweight measures. It has the same inline-six engine with 543 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque channeled to the road via an eight-speed automatic transmission. However, the twin-turbo 3.0-liter mill known as the "S58" sends its power to an xDrive system whereas the coupe is offered only with rear-wheel drive.

Regardless of the paint job, all cars get laser headlights with yellow daytime running lights to mirror not just the M4 CSL, but also the M5 CS. The color has been chosen as a nod to race cars and these DRLs perform a "dance" when the car is unlocked. BMW M has used an assortment of carbon fiber body parts to cut weight by around 75 pounds compared to the M3 Competition xDrive donor car.

Even though you're paying a steep $118,700, the carbon ceramic brakes cost extra, and so do those two Individual paints we mentioned. The Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires are an option as well, but BMW won't charge you money over the "conventional high-performance tires."

The Munich-based automaker projects the United States, Germany, the UK, and Japan will be the main markets for the M3 CS.