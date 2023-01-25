Listen to this article

We have good news and bad news from the world of sim racing regarding the latest Forza Motorsport title for Xbox Series X/S and PC. In a video announcement, Turn 10 Studios shared all kinds of details for the forthcoming game but a confirmed launch date wasn't among them. That's the bad news. As for the good news, well, that's pretty much everything else.

That obviously calls for more explanation, but it's not something handled in a sentence or two so let's start with content. Forza Motorsport will launch with over 500 cars, including more new race cars than any previous title in the franchise. Over 100 cars are completely new to the game, and there are 800 unique upgrades available for customization. These cars will race in 20 locations, five of which are brand new. The first Forza Motorsport teaser from June 2022 revealed two: Hakone in Japan and Kyalami in South Africa. However, our keen Motor1.com eyes may have glimpsed Mid-Ohio in the recent video, though it's not confirmed.

Gallery: Forza Motorsport Teaser Screenshots

9 Photos

Diving into the ones and zeroes, Turn 10 Studios Creative Director Chris Esaki says Forza Motorsport "is the most technically advanced racing game ever made." Everything, including gameplay, uses 4k resolution at 60 frames per second with ray tracing. For the first time in Forza Motorsport history, dynamic time-of-day settings will turn day into night while racing. Advanced models for weather handle everything from rain to organic cloud development. And as you race, rubber builds up in areas on the track. All these factors affect track conditions, and if you crash, individual damage models will deliver unique battle scars.

Turn 10 Studios also says this is the best-sounding Forza Motorsport title ever. It supports Dolby Atmos, and while emphasis certainly falls on engine sounds, the environment also makes a difference with echoes and reverberation. Modified engines have different sounds versus stock. And depending on your location, track announcers will have regional voices.

All total, Turn 10 Studios says Forza Motorsport features more technical advances than Forza 5, 6, and 7 combined. It's poised to be a strong competitor to the latest Gran Turismo title on PlayStation, but an official release date remains elusive. Last year's teaser offered a timeframe of spring 2023, which is a couple of months away. However, the latest announcement amended that to just 2023 in general.