The very first vehicle to wear the Porsche name – the 356 Roadster – debuted on June 8, 1948. That car’s 75th anniversary is coming up fast, and the automaker intends on celebrating with an unknown design study, teased earlier today on the Porsche Newsroom page on Instagram.

The teaser video shows the mystery Porsche under a silk sheet, sitting between a 356 hardtop and that first-ever 356 Roadster. It also appears on a trailer, towed by something that looks like the Porsche Vision Renndienst concept van. The silhouette under that sheet is all P-car, with a fastback design and sloping front end. The concept looks like it’s about the size of an early 911, though there are some clearly modern design elements. The fender tops have a crease on top, á la Vision Spyder design study, and there’s a clearly visible diffuser sticking out from under the rear bumper.

Beyond that, your guess is as good as ours as to what Porsche’s stylists have been cooking up. Some commenters are speculating that the vehicle makes use of an all-electric powertrain, and others are hoping the opposite is true. Many of Porsche’s design studies of the past few years have made use of internal combustion powertrains – the 904 Living Legend and its V2 motor spring to mind – but with fully electric versions of the Macan and 718 on the way, it seems likely this new concept will follow suit.

Porsche also didn’t announce when it would reveal its newest design, but hopefully we don’t have to wait too long. We’re not the patient types, after all.

