The Hyundai Santa Fe is about to be overhauled soon. The automaker hides most of the exterior changes under heavy camouflage on all spied prototypes but it is already clearly visible that the styling of the SUV will change drastically for the new generation. If you are eager to find out what’s hiding underneath the disguise, we have new renderings that preview the next-gen Santa Fe with production clothes.

Hyundai wants to give every model its own identity as part of a new strategy. Take for example the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, which belong to the same EV family but have unique design languages. The new Santa Fe will follow the same approach with a boxy body and a more rugged overall appearance as opposed to the current Santa Fe’s somewhat premium-like styling.

This rendering by Motor.es imagines the family hauler with headlights that look to be inspired by the clusters of the Ioniq 5. We don’t think the side mirrors attached to the front doors really match the overall design but it’s obviously too early to tell what their design will be. One touch we like a lot, however, is the plastic cladding on the sides, which continues into the muscular wheel arches.

It is unclear whether the new exterior styling will be complemented by big changes under the skin. Currently, the 2023 Santa Fe is sold in the United States with several engine options, including hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. In Europe, there’s also a 2.2-liter diesel. Chances are high that those mills will carry over to the new generation with some modifications to make the powertrains more efficient.

Word on the street is the 2024 Santa Fe will debut in the summer of this year before going on sale a few months later as a 2024 model. There’s no official confirmation from Hyundai yet and we hope to have an announcement soon.