Listen to this article

Electric Porsche prototypes have been repeatedly spied with fake exhaust tips but the folks from Zuffenhausen are taking the irony to the next level. Our car paparazzi have spotted a potential high-performance version of the Taycan with a TDI badge. To make the joke even funnier, the red "D" and "I" letters seen here have been used on Volkswagen models with more powerful diesel engines. Obviously, that's not the case here since there's no ICE.

There's a lot to see beyond the hilarious badge. For starters, the prototype flaunts a massive wing at the back where there's also a trunk lid spoiler. The rear bumper has been modified to accommodate winglets at both corners. Large brakes and meaty tires denote we're dealing with a beefier Taycan, which also happens to have a roll cage instead of rear seats. However, the subsequent production version is unlikely to keep it.

High-performance Porsche Taycan spy photos

11 Photos

A slightly reworked front fascia is noticeable since the bumper has gained a prominent splitter and winglets. Porsche covered the area around the headlights and put some good ol' duct tape on the bumper as a rudimentary form of camouflage. Overall, the Tesla Model S Plaid competitor seems to be getting ready to receive an array of aerodynamic upgrades akin to the GT versions of the 718 and 911 sports cars.

It's unclear whether there are any power upgrades in the works to top the Turbo S. A while back, our spy photographers learned from a Porsche insider working at the R&D center in Weissach the new derivative could have over 1,000 horsepower. However, take the info with the proverbial pinch of salt because nothing is official at this point. That would represent a massive bump considering the Turbo S "only" has 751 hp for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 2.8 seconds with launch control.

Another piece of the puzzle we're currently missing has to do with weight. The current range-topper tips the scales at around 2,300 kilograms (5,100 pounds), so a diet would be more than welcome. All should be revealed later this year considering Porsche has been testing the spicy Taycan for several months.