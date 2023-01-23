Listen to this article

It's time to dish out some automotive awards, but instead of merely watching from the sidelines, Motor1.com readers vote for the winners. It's time for the 2023 Motor1.com Social Car of the Year awards.

How To Vote

This year, all the action takes place on our official Motor1.com Instagram account, and specifically, in our Instagram stories. Over the next several weeks, we will share daily head-to-head challenges of cars competing in five categories. Simply click the poll for your favorite car; we will calculate the votes to determine the winner and move on to the next challenge.

The first challenge starts January 23, and there are challenges every day through the week to vote on!

The Categories

For 2023, we have eight cars in five categories, giving us 40 competitors total. One winner will be chosen for each category, with the vehicle receiving the most votes overall winning the crown of Social Car of the Year.

Best Luxury

Best Supercar/Sports Car

Best Truck/Van

Best Urban/Compact

Best EV

The Process

One week is devoted to each category, starting with quarter-final matchups. Semi-final matchups come mid-week, with the final round happening every Friday. Each match will be on Instagram Stories for 24 hours, during which time you can vote.

The 40 competitors were determined by the Motor1.com editorial staff based on the popularity of vehicle posts on social media over the last several months.

Regional And Global Winners

You're reading this on the Motor1.com US website, but our M1 family is global. Multiple editions are participating in this Social Car of the Year challenge, with competitors specific to various markets around the world. When all is said and done, a global Motor1.com winner will be announced on March 1.

Vote For Your Favorite: Week 1

This week, our challenge starts with Best Urban/Compact vehicle. Competitors include:

Remember, voting takes place at Motor1.com's Instagram page every day, Monday-Friday. Let your voice be heard ... help decide the 2023 Motor1.com Social Car of the Year!