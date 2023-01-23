Listen to this article

Tomica is roughly the Japanese equivalent of Hot Wheels or Matchbox cars. It makes all sorts of automotive toys, and a new line from the company combines cool, classic vehicles with a transporter to carry them around.

There are four offerings to pick from. Two of them come with a Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition. A yellow example of the Italian supercar comes with a black box truck wearing Lamborghini branding. The carrier's rear opens, and there's a ramp for rolling the Countach into the rig.

Gallery: Tomica Transporter Series With Lamborghini, Nissan, And Acura

12 Photos

If you'd prefer to be able to see the Countach all of the time, then there's a set with an open carrier. It also has ramps so you can pretend that you're the new owner taking delivery of the iconic supercar.

The Countach 25th Anniversary debuted in 1988 with a restyled body. It had tweaked intakes on the rear haunches for a more aggressive look. A 5.2-liter V10 sat behind the driver making 449 horsepower (335 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters).

If you prefer Japanese sports cars from roughly the same era as this Countach, there are two options in this line. One of them is the Z32-generation Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo coupe. It comes with a white, open car carrier with Nissan branding.

Along with the Toyota Supra, Mitsubishi 3000GT, Mazda RX-7, and others, the Z32 300ZX was among the impressive group of Japanese sports coupes to arrive in the early 1990s. Buyers could get the Nissan with a naturally aspirated 3.0-liter V6, but the twin-turbo version of this mill was the star. It made 300 hp (224 kW) and 283 lb-ft (384 Nm).

Finally, there's a first-gen Acura (Honda-badged here since it's the Japanese market) NSX Type R in black with red seats visible through the windows. It comes with a white transporter that has a line drawing of the car, the model's emblem, and the brand insignia.

The NSX Type R arrived in 1992 as a more hardcore version of Honda's already capable sports car. It weighed around 265 pounds (120 kilograms) less by removing lots of luxuries for the standard model. The suspension was also stiffer. The engine was still a 3.0-liter V6, but there was a higher final-drive ratio.

Each car and carrier set retails for 2,640 yen ($20.20 at current exchange rates). While Tomica toys are available in the US, there's no indication of whether the company plans to sell these pieces there.