Ford is developing an electric crossover in Europe. Our spies have a gallery of pictures that catch the model testing in Cologne, Germany.

This vehicle is under heavy camouflage, so we can only draw limited conclusions about the styling. The lines appear to be generally smooth, except for the protruding front bumper. There's a relatively small, rectangle-shaped opening in the lower fascia. It looks like there are vertically stacked headlights or possibly large lamps with separated sections.

In profile, this SUV has a blocky appearance. The nose is blunt, and the flanks are chiseled. The tail also has an upright stance.

From the back, the vehicle looks heavily styled. There are stepped sections below the rear glass and on the hatchback. The bumper appears to have a faux diffuser.

Beyond the electric powertrain, we don't know much about what motivates this vehicle. If Ford follows the general industry practice for models in this segment, then we'd expect single-motor, front-wheel-drive and dual-motor, all-wheel-drive variants to be available.

In 2022, Ford teased nine electric vehicles coming to Europe by 2024. They included an EV variant of the Puma, the Mach-E, a "medium-sized crossover," and a "sport crossover." The other five were vans.

Our spies suspect the vehicle in these spy shots is the medium-sized crossover. According to Ford, this model goes on sale in 2023 in Europe and has a projected range of 311 miles (500 kilometers) in the WLTP test. The Blue Oval's plant in Cologne, Germany, will build this vehicle.

There's speculation that the sport crossover might be a coupe variant of the medium-sized crossover. As evidence that they could be related, this vehicle's assembly also takes place in Cologne. It arrives in 2024.

To support these new vehicles, Ford will build a battery assembly factory in Turkey by 2024.

The automaker's goal is to build 600,000 EVs a year by the end of 2023. By 2026, that number would grow to two million units annually.