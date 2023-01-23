Listen to this article

Bentley through its bespoke division Mulliner is fashionably late to celebrate the Continental GT3's triumph at the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour. The ultra-luxury British brand decided to wait until the Australian launch of the Continental GT S to give the high-end coupe a special edition to mark the race car's performance at the grueling endurance race. Not one but two vehicles have been built, with both taking inspiration from the winning #7 race car

After a record-breaking 2022 during which it built 500 special cars, Mulliner is off to a strong start in 2023 with a bright Apple Green Continental GT featuring a contrasting Beluga Black Roof. The dark accents extend onto the lower section of the bumper, side mirror caps, and trunk lid. Polished black has replaced all the standard bright chromework while a number seven has been painted onto the grille to echo the race car. Bentley has also added the Styling Specification encompassing a front splitter, side skirts, and rear diffuser in carbon fiber.

Bentley Continental GT S by Mulliner

13 Photos

The interior is a lot nicer than what you'll find in the race car as the Continental GT S has Beluga with Apple Green leather upholstery with "Bathurst" stitched onto the headrests. In addition, the treadplates say "One of Two" to denote the vehicle’s rarity while a metal overlay of the race track adorns the passenger side of the carbon fiber-clad dashboard. Rounding off the changes are the winning #7 and the names of the drivers on the center console.

As for the other car, it's been painted in Silver Tempest to mirror the second-generation Continental GT3 unveiled near the end of 2017. It too gets the Styling Specification and black chrome accents, along with a unique cabin. Both vehicles come bundled with a 1:18 scale model of the winning car as well as a commemorative framed artifact.

Motivation is provided by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine with 542 horsepower and 770 Newton-meters (568 pound-feet) of torque for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in four seconds. Being the S version, the special-edition duo from Bentley and Mulliner has a sports exhaust fitted as standard equipment.