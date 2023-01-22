Listen to this article

Born initially as the Project AM310 Concept in 2012, the second-generation Aston Martin Vanquish was a stunner and a performer. Its naturally aspirated engine under the hood progressed to become more powerful with each version, though the first iteration was already a force to be reckoned with.

The exterior styling of the Vanquish was an evolution of the DBS with many styling cues, such as the elongated side strakes, being inspired by the One-77. The boot lid had an integrated rear spoiler. The car has an exposed carbon fiber side skirt, a peek at its all-carbon fiber body.

But perhaps it's best to talk about the second-generation Vanquish's performance at launch. The Vanquish used an upgraded version of the 5.9-liter AM11 V12 engine called the AM28. The engine has a power output of 565 horsepower (421 kilowatts) and 457 pound-feet (620 Newton-meters) of torque. This allowed the Vanquish to accelerate from 0 to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 4.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 183 mph (295 km/h).

In the top speed run video above, courtesy of AutoTopNL, the Vanquish nearly hit its declared ceiling on unrestricted sections of the German Autobahn. It reached 182 mph (293 km/h) according to its speedometer, which wasn't a small feat given that the car will be a decade old soon.

Let's be reminded that the next version of the Aston Martin Vanquish will be wildly different and will carry a new name as it switches to a mid-engine platform. Tobias Moers confirmed to Motor1.com that the production model will go on sale in 2025 or about a year after the Aston Martin Valhalla.

Of note, it has been reported that the Vanquish's successor will be powered by a PHEV V8 powertrain from the AMG GT 63 S E Performance, which should put out a total of 831 hp (620 kW).