BMW enthusiasts and car aficionados alike will be excited to hear about this Bimmer created by Frenchman Paul Lefevre. The hand-sculpted carbon fiber BMW 1602 is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece that combines classic design with surfboard shaping technique.

Lefevre moved to California from Normandy to make surfboards. He's the owner of Son of Cobra, an independent surfboard shaper based in Costa Mesa.

Built on the chassis of a classic BMW 1602 from 1969, the car has been completely reimagined with a carbon fiber body. It's hand-sculpted to perfection using the same foam used on surfboards. The result is a vehicle that is not only lightweight but also boasts a stunning, unique design.

Probably the most unique aspect of this resto-modification build is the bevy of carbon fiber used. It's everywhere – on the roof, hood, fenders, door cars, front panel, rear panel, and even the dashboard. There is no exposed carbon fiber weave on the outside, though, as Lefevre thought that it doesn't fit the classic demeanor of the field.

Under the hood, the car is powered by a 2.3-liter BMW S14 engine – a high-performance mill that was originally developed for the BMW M3. Lefevre said that the powerplant delivers 210 horsepower to the wheels through a manual transmission.

The interior of the car is just as impressive as the exterior. It's simple and subtle, filled with tasteful design elements. Apart from the carbon fiber material, other weight-saving measures were also employed on the doors. The build's focus was obviously to shave weight, allowing this 1602 to tip the scales at 1,800 pounds (816 kilograms).

This carbon fiber-bodied, S14-powered BMW 1602 is truly a work of art, and it is a testament to the builder's skill and attention to detail. It is a car that is sure to impress even the most discerning car enthusiasts.