Toyoda Gosei and Asics, two well-known companies in their respective industries, have teamed up to create a revolutionary new sneaker made out of airbag fabric and steering wheel leather.

Under the Toyota Group, Toyoda Gosei is a global leader in the production of airbag fabric, which is known for its durability, strength, and safety properties. Asics, on the other hand, is a leading sportswear company known for producing high-quality athletic shoes. Together, they have combined their expertise to create a sneaker that not only looks stylish but also provides optimal comfort and protection for the wearer.

The new "sustainable sneakers" feature an upper made of excess airbag fabric from manufacturing. Airbag fabric is durable and able to withstand the demands of daily wear. This material is also lightweight, making the shoe easy to wear and move in. The airbag fabric upper is designed to mold to the shape of the foot, providing a custom fit.

Meanwhile, the sole of the shoe is made of steering wheel leather – also recycled from excess materials used in manufacturing. Known for its grip and durability, leather is also water resistant, which makes it perfect for wet or slippery conditions.

Of note, remnants of airbag fabric and steering wheel leather are said to be hard to recycle. Toyoda Gosei has been transforming these materials into bags, pen cases, and other products under the Re-S eco brand.

The sustainable shoes will start with the Asics Sportstyle line, which features a sleek, modern look. The combination of airbag fabric and steering wheel leather creates a unique texture that is both visually appealing and functional. Other Asics models will be available, as well.

The new sneaker from Toyoda Gosei and Asics aims to be a game-changer in the world of athletic footwear. It will be available for purchase starting January 26, 2023.