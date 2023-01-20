Listen to this article

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R is now on sale. However, the brand doesn't publish official specs for the model's acceleration. This video at least offers an idea of what the new CTR can do. It's not perfect, though. A single run is not enough to get an accurate average of the car's quickness. Also, the course looks slightly damp in the brief view we get of the asphalt.

The Civic Type R in this video reaches 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 5.7 seconds. Then, 124 mph (200 kph) comes up in 20.6 seconds. The car covers 3,381 feet (0.6214 miles or 1,000 meters) in 24.8 seconds.

The acceleration time to reach 62 mph is a bit slower than we'd expect. In Motor1.com's First Drive Review of the Civic Type R, the estimated period to hit 60 mph (96 kph) was 4.8 seconds or about a second quicker than the machine in this video.

Honda reports the 2023 Civic Type R's 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder produces 315 hp (235 kW) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque. Buyers can only get the model with a six-speed manual gearbox driving the front wheels.

A recent dyno video showed Hondata evaluating the new Civic Type R. It found the latest CTR making 327.3 hp (244.07 kW) and 359.53 lb-ft (487.5 Nm) at the wheels. These were significant gains over the factory specs. In comparison, the previous-gen model produced 316.75 hp (236.2 kW) and 334.10 lb-ft (453 Nm) on the dyno. That works out to gains of just shy of 11 hp (8.2 kW) and around 25 lb-ft (33.9 Nm) between the two vehicles.

The new Civic Type R is in high demand. Honda recently had to stop taking orders in Japan to make sure it had the components to supply vehicles for the folks who already bought one. This issue didn't affect the United States because of the way the automaker allocated the model in the country.

In the US, the 2023 CTR starts at $43,990 after the $1,095 destination charge. There are a few options available. For example, the 19-inch forged alloy wheels at $3,100, and a few of the colors are an extra $395.