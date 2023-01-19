Listen to this article

The next video in Mazda's CX-90 "unboxing" teaser campaign is here. This time, the discussion centers on performance but in the process, we glimpse much of the SUV's exterior. That includes a full, unobstructed look at the CX-90's face.

If performance feels like a topic Mazda already covered in this teaser train, you're not entirely wrong. The SUV's turbocharged 3.3-liter inline-six engine was featured in the first video on January 17, revealing 340 horsepower (254 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. To be more specific, Mazda said the engine developed "up to" that amount, suggesting there could be lower-spec trims with less power. Lest we forget, the CX-60 with a 280-hp version of this engine already debuted for markets outside North America.

While the engine is prominently mentioned, this teaser also references the CX-90's underpinnings and classic front-engine, rear-drive architecture. This will allegedly give the big SUV a sporty feel behind the wheel, helped by Mazda's Kinetic Posture Control (KPC) system borrowed from the MX-5 Miata. As a refresher, it's an electronic control system that can apply specific braking force to wheels during cornering, thus sharpening the handling. Ant Ansted from Wheeler Dealers fame makes an appearance in this video, demonstrating the CX-90's handling chops while raving about its capability.

The teaser also states the CX-90 was designed around the turbocharged I6. This is interesting because it suggests the hybrid model could pair that engine with electric power, as opposed to using the 2.5-liter Skyactiv four-cylinder hybrid powertrain found in the CX-60. Perhaps this will be addressed in a future teaser.

Amid all the discussion of performance are two notable visual teasers. We get a partial look at the CX-90's interior, albeit shadowed and still under construction. Outside, there are several moments in the video where we glimpse the SUV's front end. Stick around to the end of the video and it's shown in full. To no real surprise, it looks much like the CX-60 with slightly different corner vents. Two cameras are visible at the bottom of the grille, suggesting advanced driver assist systems could be offered.

Expect more CX-90 teasers leading up to the official reveal on January 31.