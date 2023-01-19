Listen to this article

Honda has been building cars in the US for 40 years. That's a long time, so long, in fact, that Honda has been able to reach an impressive milestone. It has announced that it has produced 30 million cars in America.

"This accomplishment reflects the commitment of Honda associates to serve our customers, who spur our creativity to make the high-quality products we know they will love," said Bob Schwyn, senior vice president of Honda Development and Manufacturing of America.

Honda began building vehicles in the US on November 1, 1982, when production started at its Marysville, Ohio, factory. The company started making motorcycles at the facility in 1979. At the time, Honda was the first Japanese automaker to produce cars here. Since then, Honda's presence has increased to eight production facilities in Ohio, Alabama, Georgia, and Indiana while employing nearly 17,000 people, which helped contribute to the milestone.

The automaker has invested $16 billion in the US since it arrived, which does not include the $3.2 billion it has invested over the past five years. Honda currently builds 12 Honda and Acura models in the country. It also produces the models' engines, transmissions, and hybrid systems here. The automaker has an annual production capacity of 1.3 million vehicles. According to the company, over two-thirds of all Honda and Acura models sold in the US were made in America.

Honda's investments in the US will continue as it looks to transition to building electric vehicles. The automaker revealed the Prologue EV last year based on General Motors' Ultium platform. The automaker's partnership with Sony has resulted in a new EV scheduled for sale in North America in 2026.

The company plans to pump $700 million into its Marysville Auto Plant, East Liberty Auto Plant, and Anna Engine Plant in preparation for building electric vehicles, creating an "EV Hub" in Ohio. Honda and LG Energy Solutions are also jointly investing $3.5 billion to establish a new battery facility in the state. The automaker is also planning to build fuel-cell electric vehicles at its Performance Manufacturing Center in Ohio.