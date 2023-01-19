Listen to this article

Alpine had a record-breaking 2022 by selling 3,546 cars or 33 percent more than the year before. The A110 is the only model offered, but that will change in 2025. It'll morph into a purely electric brand and inaugurate a "Dream Garage" with a sporty version of the new Renault 5. The hot hatch will be followed by the GT X-Over crossover and an electric successor to the mid-engined coupe. What comes after? Two larger models.

In an interview with Automotive News Europe in November 2022, Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo talked about two EVs coming in 2027 and 2028, respectively. He mentioned they'll be bigger and will help Alpine expand its presence by entering the US market. Autocar sat down and had a chat with the performance brand's CEO Laurent Rossi who was willing to share more details. He said the two new models will both be SUVs to fight the Porsche Macan and Cayenne, "more or less."

Much like the A110 replacement will ride on a platform co-developed with Lotus, the larger EVs could use the same architecture as the recently launched Eletre SUV. Rossi mentioned both vehicles will be about five meters (197 inches) long and will weigh somewhere in the region of 2,000 kilograms (4,409 pounds). Alpine's boss admitted these coupe-styled models won't be sports cars given their heft, adding only Ferrari (with the Purosangue) has been able to pull it off.

Renault has big ambitions for its performance arm as it wants the subsidiary to boost sales to 150,000 units by the end of the decade. That would be roughly 42 times more than the deliveries it made last year. Entering new markets is projected to account for 50 percent of Alpine's growth, with 15 percent of total sales to come from outside of Europe by 2030. Entering China and the US would help, which is why both regions are under consideration for the brand's global expansion.