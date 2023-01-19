Listen to this article

Maserati has announced that the 2023 Grecale is now available for purchase in the US and Canada with three trim levels to choose from and two limited PrimaSerie models. More importantly, those interested in buying the sub-Levante SUV can now build their order themselves through Maserati's online configurator.

The 2023 Maserati Grecale starts at $63,500 in the United States and CAD 75,200 in Canada. The pricing for the exclusive Grecale PrimaSeries models hasn't been announced, but it's said to be limited to fewer than 350 units.

The Grecale is available in three trim levels, namely GT, Modena, and Trofeo. The PrimaSerie is available in Modena and Trofeo trims, though it's not available on the configurator yet.

The Grecale GT and Modena variants are powered by four-cylinder mild hybrid engines, delivering 296 horsepower (221 kilowatts) in the GT and 325 hp (242 kW) in the Modena. The top-spec Grecale Trofeo is propelled by the MC20's Netuno-derived V6 which puts down 523 hp (390 kW). All are AWD, coupled to an eight-speed transmission, and feature three suspension and rear differential variants.

Standard tech features across the range are the 12.3-inch instrument cluster; 12.3-inch and 8.8-inch touchscreens; configurable Heads-up display; premium 14-speaker Sonos faber audio system; digital clockface that operates like a concierge and is integrated with the Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA) and Maserati Connect; Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, and SiriusXM compatibility; as well as Maserati's first wearable key.

Going for the most expensive model will need you to choose the V6-powered Grecale Trofeo trim, which starts at $102,500 (sans destination charges). Going for the metallic paint colors, such as the Blu Intenso that you see here warrants an additional $800, while the 21-inch machine-polished forged Pegaso staggered wheels add another $3,100.

Special glossy black-painted brake calipers with Maserati script ask for an additional $500, while the interior choices, including the Rosso that you see here, are free of charge. Cabin carbon-fiber trims are to be paid for, with the high-gloss version adding $1,800.

Additional packages you can configure on your Grecale include Driver Assistance Plus Package, Techssistance Package, and Premium Plus Package, while other options added are Inox sport pedals, full premium leather upholstery with chevron graphics, cargo rails on load floor, 360-degree view camera, 115V cargo power outlet, roof rails, and full matrix LED headlights.

In total, the most expensive 2023 Maserati Grecale we've built costs $120,160, which includes $17,660 worth of personalization. This doesn't include the undisclosed destination charge, which could go as high as $1,995.